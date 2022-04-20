(The Center Square) — State funding for a new Tennessee Titans stadium hit its first roadblock on Wednesday when the state’s Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee removed approval for $500 million in bonds from its budget appropriations.
The bond package — which would've required $55 million in annual payments — was removed from the budget appropriations through amendments on the bond and appropriations bills after the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee passed stadium funding for both. This means if the House and Senate cannot reach a compromise, the bill will go to a conference committee before the budget appropriations and bond approvals are finalized.
"I think the Titans are certainly a very good asset to the city and the state," said Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald. "Studies have shown time and again that new stadiums do not significantly increase economic impact going forward. The Titans are worth $2.6 billion and $300 to $400 million a year in revenue … if they need a new stadium, it should built by private entities and not by the taxpayers."
The proposed $500 million in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget amendment would go along with $700 million in funding from Metro Nashville — sourced partially from a proposed 1 percentage point additional hotel tax — and $700 million from Titans ownership to pay for what is estimated to be a $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion stadium.
The new domed stadium would be expected to open for the Titans’ 2026 season next to the current Nissan Stadium, which would then be demolished.
"I think the public is right to be skeptical of issues like these and I share that skepticism when it comes to public works projects, generally, of this sort," said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville. "I think what we are talking about here, though, this is the only part of this deal that actually does make very good sense economically. Like the dollars just add up. The new revenue that comes pays for this."
The House committee heard similar amendments from Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station, that were rejected.
"Taxpayer-funded sports arenas are a boondoggle, and Tennesseans know it," said Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee State Director Tori Venable. "We are glad to see the Senate Finance Committee reject this outrageous proposal and resist the urge to build a stadium on taxpayers’ backs. We urge the House to follow suit tomorrow and remove $500 million in stadium funding from their budget.
"If this was such a great deal, private industry would be lining up to finance a new stadium for the Titans instead of forcing it on taxpayers."
The budget appropriations passed in both legislative chambers as part of a $52.8 billion budget proposal in the House includes $82 million for an August grocery tax holiday proposed by Gov. Lee. The proposal also provides $121.6 million to fund a one-year moratorium on vehicle registration fees for all Tennessee residents on personal vehicles and motorcycles.
"It’s the largest tax cut of all the tax cuts that we are offering and it is truly us giving back to Tennesseans for the incredible performance that the state of Tennessee has experienced over the past few years," said Senate Finance, Ways and Means Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson.
The amended budget appropriations also include $9.7 million in funding to cut a professional privilege tax for physicians in both osteopathic and medical disciplines. Watson said that this was part of a continuing process to eliminate all privilege taxes for certain professionals.
The bills also used $11 million in one-time funding to pay vendors throughout the state who collect sales tax, giving $25 per month to vendors with a maximum of $300 per month for a company with multiple stores across the state.
The funding will help those companies cover the credit card sales fees that they are assessed on both sales and sales tax money they collect.
Another line item is a $50 million broadband internet sales tax reduction that holds local governments harmless, meaning it includes $18 million in funding from the state to local governments to account for the impact of the sales tax break.
House Finance, Ways and Means Committee Chairperson Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, said that the proposed $52.8 billion budget sounds high compared to a $42.6 billion proposal for the current fiscal year. With more than $8 billion of federal COVID-related relief, the proposed figure increased to $51.2 billion.