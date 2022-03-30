(The Center Square) – A pair of west Tennessee police officials have been indicted on accusations the two falsified timesheets and earned improper pay of nearly $15,000 and more than $20,000, respectively.
Former Mason interim Chief of Police and Gallaway Capt. Vatisha Barken is accused of receiving $14,933.66 in improper pay after filing overlapping timesheets for work in the two jurisdictions, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
Former Mason patrolman and Gallaway Lt. Samuel Sutton is accused of receiving $20,568.42 in wrongful compensation for submitting overlapping timesheets in the two jurisdictions.
Each was indicted Monday and charged with one count of theft over $10,000, one count of official misconduct and one count of false entry in governmental records.
“Local officials must ensure they carefully review timesheets to be certain that employees are actually working for the hours they claim,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “By asking questions and validating information, local governments can reduce the risk of improper payroll payments.”
Timesheets were evaluated for the timeframe of Jan. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020.
Barken resigned June 15, 2020. She was a salaried employee in Mason and an hourly employee in Gallaway. Sutton was fired July 15, 2020.
While both former officers were allowed to take their work vehicles to and from home to work, evidence was found they improperly used the vehicles when not authorized.
“Additionally, investigators are questioning the legitimacy of the remaining salaries and benefits paid to Barken and Sutton from January 2019 through July 2020 due to a variety of oddities and practices noted in the report,” the report showed.