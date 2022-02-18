(The Center Square) – The former McNairy County Circuit Court clerk and his wife have been charged with theft and falsifying timecards after a Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation.
The investigation led to allegations that Stephanie Maxedon was paid at least $3,163.62 in wages for time she did not work as the deputy county clerk. Byron Maxedon is accused of being aware of 11 of the 14 falsified timecards and falsifying four of those time sheets on his wife’s behalf.
Byron Maxedon resigned Dec. 13, and Stephanie Maxedon stopped working for the department April 20, 2020. Both were indicted Monday by a McNairy County grand jury on charges of official misconduct, theft under $2,500 and falsifying government documents.
“Investigators discovered several problems within the circuit court clerk’s office,” Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “These included a failure to review time sheets for accuracy and a lack of policies and procedures regarding the timekeeping process. I encourage the new clerk to strengthen oversight and internal controls.”
Stephanie Maxedon is accused of not working 30% of the 1,040 total hours she billed the county. She also received at least $1,434.77 in benefits as a result of the allegedly fraudulent reports.