(The Center Square) – The owner of a now-closed Knoxville sports bar was indicted and arrested Tuesday on felony charges that included theft of over $250,000, felony computer crimes and multiple felony charges for filing false sales tax returns.
Bryan Kevin Partin, the owner of the former Blue Chips Sports Pub & Grill in Knoxville, was arrested by special agents with bond set at $25,000. Partin faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each of the two Class A felonies and two years and a $3,000 fine for each of the two Class E felonies.
“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” Tennessee Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”
The indictments allege Partin underreported taxable sales and failed to pay additional sales tax and liquor-by-the-drink tax collected from customers.