(The Center Square) — An evaluation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office found a large decline in college students in the state who are using Helping Heroes Grants, which are awarded to qualifying veterans working toward a degree.
There were just 196 scholarships awarded in 2020-21 through the program, dropping from 499 scholarships in 2016-17 and 424 in 2018-19.
The same was true of graduates from the program, which awards $1,000 per semester to full-time qualifying students and $500 for part-time students. After 223 students from the program graduated in 2016-17 and 222 in 2017-18, just 143 graduated in 2020-21.
"20 years removed from 9/11 and over a decade since peak levels of members of the armed services in the combat theaters of the Middle East, there are fewer qualifying veterans in the pool for potential grants," the report said. "With fewer service members engaged in qualifying military activities, the number of Helping Heroes Grants has decreased."
The scholarships are one of several programs funded by the Tennessee Education Lottery, including the HOPE scholarships, which are set to increase this year if Gov. Bill Lee signs a bill into law expanding the program.
To qualify, a veteran needs to have lived in Tennessee for a year before the award, must be working toward a certificate or either an associate or bachelor’s degree along with being a former armed forces member who received honorable discharge or be a member of a reserve or Tennessee National Guard unit called into active service along with being awarded several medals and not be incarcerated.
The Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability had several policy suggestions for the Tennessee Legislature in a legislative brief, including considering increasing the scholarship amounts after just $306,250 was awarded out of a budget of $803,400 in 2021. The program granted $667,000 in 2018-19.
Increasing the scholarships 2.5 times to $2,500 for full-time students and $1,500 per semester for part-time students would still have allowed for $37,775 in surplus in 2021. The brief also suggests the program could expand to Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.
The report showed that nearly half of the overall funds were used for scholarships at Austin Peay State University (29%) and Middle Tennessee State (20%) while 19.2% were used at community colleges and 10.4% were used at the University of Tennessee.