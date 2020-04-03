(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Tennessee’s major disaster declaration request over COVID-19.
This declaration will accelerate efforts to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and expand the state’s hospital bed capacity by 7,000, Gov. Bill Lee said. He said the corps is working with FEMA and the state to respond to the health crisis and assess new sites to place alternative facilities designed to address an expected spike in treatment needs.
Alternative locations in Nashville, Memphis, Knox County and Chattanooga have been chosen.
The Music City Center in downtown Nashville will be used to serve COVID-19 patients who do not require critical care. It will have room for 1,600 patient care spaces.
The Gateway Shopping Center in Memphis, the Knoxville Expo Center in Knox County and the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga also will be used for COVID-19 patients.
Lee has temporarily banned all nonessential surgeries to free up equipment for COVID-19 patients and deregulated the medical industry to free up medical professionals. Thanks to a federal waiver, medical professionals will not need to go through a background check before they can start accepting Medicaid coverage.
The governor has temporarily shut down all nonessential businesses, forced restaurants to provide only takeout or delivery, and has ordered Tennesseans to stay in their homes unless they are leaving for essential activities through April 14.
Tennessee has 3,067 COVID-19 cases, 293 total hospitalizations and 37 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s most recent numbers, which were updated Friday afternoon. The country has more than 266,000 cases and at least 6,803 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.