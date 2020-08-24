(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s application for a grant to provide $300 a week in additional federal unemployment benefits to those unemployed because of the response to COVID-19 has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor announced Tennessee’s grant application under the Lost Wages Assistance Program was approved. The federal agency is working with Tennessee to implement a system to make the funding available.
“Thank you, President [Donald Trump] and [FEMA] for approving Tennessee's request for the Lost Wages Assistance grant,” Gov. Bill Lee tweeted Monday morning. “We're thankful for this added benefit for Tennesseans in a time of economic crisis.”
Trump made $44 billion of FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available earlier this month for grants to states to provide lost wages unemployment assistance. At least 26 states have been approved for the program.
The Lost Wages Assistance benefit is a finite amount of funding distributed between participating states. The benefit will last as long as funds are available. The benefit will end when funds run out or Congress takes action to provide additional unemployment benefits. According to federal rules, grant funds may not be distributed after Dec. 26.
“We are going to implement this as fast as we possibly can,” Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord said during a news briefing last week.