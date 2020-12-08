(The Center Square) – Eleven broadband providers will receive grants totaling $149 million distributed over the next 10 years in an effort to expand rural broadband in Tennessee, the Federal Communications Commission announced.
“We aimed for maximum leverage of taxpayer dollars and for networks that would meet consumers’ increasing broadband needs, and the results show that our strategy worked,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement announcing the grants Monday.
Grants will fund rural broadband access in more than 155,000 locations across the state, according to the FCC. Almost all of the locations will receive broadband speeds of at least 100/20 megabits per second. More than 85% will get gigabit speed broadband.
Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn said the FCC funds will help “close the digital divide” in Tennessee.
“2020 and the pandemic has shown us it is essential – if you want to have 21st Century education, economic development, health care for telemedicine and law enforcement – you need access to high speed internet,” Blackburn said.
The new $149 million investment is in addition to the $61 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds Gov. Bill Lee has allocated toward broadband expansion, which Lee announced in August. It also will add to the $27 million in grants for broadband providers provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, announced in September and October.
Lee initially proposed a $25 million investment in broadband expansion in his pre-COVID-19 state budget proposal.