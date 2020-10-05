(The Center Square) – Sevierville Republican state Rep. Andrew Farmer has announced he will challenge Tennessee House Majority Leader Willaim Lamberth, R-Portland, for the House majority leader position this fall.
Lamberth has served as majority leader since November 2018 after the position was vacated by Rep. Glen Casada, who pursued House speakership.
Farmer and Lamberth are attorneys, and both were elected to the House in 2012. They received scores of 104% and the designation of “taxpayer heroes” on a taxpayer scorecard released by Americans for Prosperity earlier this year. Likewise, both have received high rankings from the American Conservative Union. Farmer received a score of 91 for his votes on ACU priority legislation in 2019, and Lamberth received a score of 90.
Caucus elections will be held after Election Day. Farmer announced his candidacy in a letter to his colleagues.
“Our caucus benefits from a wide range of abilities, viewpoints and experiences among the members,” Farmer wrote last month. “As Majority Leader, I will work to help every member effectively represent their district. … We only reach our full potential when we recognize the wisdom of our constituents who put us here in the first place.”