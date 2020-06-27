(The Center Square) – The Nashville Metro Public Board of Health unanimously has approved a face covering mandate in public places.
The order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, requires face masks indoors and outdoors if social distancing cannot be met.
Board members, during a special session Friday evening, approved the quick start date because cases began to increase when the city started phase two of reopening.
David Frederick, a board member, said the board wanted to see the economy functioning again and “wearing a face mask is a small price to pay for that.”
Tene Franklin, another board member, said metro police might be involved in enforcement. She said enforcement should be focused on changing behavior and not necessarily punishing people financially. The mandate should be enforced in a way that ensures the homeless and nonwhite populations are not disproportionately targeted, she said.
Specifics on enforcement and final policy details will be included in the emergency declaration, which will be signed Sunday.
On Saturday, the Metro Public Health Department reported 350 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest growth in a given day the city has seen up to this point.
Although Gov. Bill Lee has not mandated mask use statewide, he has encouraged people to use them.