(The Center Square) – As early voting approaches for Tennessee's Aug. 6 primary, the Division of Elections is working with county election commissions to implement precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in voting locations.
An 82-page document distributed to county election officials outlines extensive recommendations for sanitizing voting machines, procedures for safe check-in, spacing of lines and voting machines, and touchless voting procedures. County election commissions will be responsible for executing procedures in the most appropriate way for their community.
“Conducting an election under current circumstances will be a difficult challenge,” reads the document, provided to The Center Square by the Division of Elections. “We recognize the need for the intense preparation and training required to give Tennessee voters the best election experience they deserve available under these less than ideal circumstances.”
Voting locations will be set up with floor markings and signage to encourage the practice of social distancing. Doors will be propped open, and tape will demarcate socially distanced lines. County election commissions are recommended to set up plexiglass barriers between election commission workers and voters.
“Considering what is known about the spread of COVID-19, attention must be given to how polling places are arranged during early voting and on Election Day,” the document reads. “From the entrance to the exit, the polling place should be arranged to remove and minimize the risk of contamination to voters and poll officials.”
Poll officials are encouraged not to handle a voter’s photo ID, and voters wearing masks will not be asked to remove the masks for identification purposes. Hand sanitizer will be available. Disposable styluses, Q-tips or popsicle sticks may be used to conduct touchless voting on voting machines.
As an alternative to voting in person, any registered voter in Tennessee who wishes to vote absentee because of COVID-19 may apply for an absentee ballot after a ruling last month by a Davidson County judge. To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit a written request to their local county election commission office by at least seven days before Election Day. Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website.
Completed ballots must be mailed back to the Election Commission and received before the close of polls on Election Day. For more information about how to vote absentee, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
The Aug. 6 election features contested Democrat and Republican primaries for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander. Fifteen Republicans and five Democrats are seeking their respective party's nomination.
Each party also has a contested primary for the First Congressional District seat in the U.S. House, and local offices will be on the primary ballot for municipalities in 47 counties across the state.
Tennessee held its presidential preference primary March 3. President Donald Trump easily won the Republican primary for president, and Joe Biden won the Democratic primary.
Early voting for Aug. 6 elections begins July 17. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is today.