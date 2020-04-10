(The Center Square) – With all public and private schools temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tennessee has formed partnerships to help students receive an education from home.
“COVID-19 has disrupted the lives and the livelihoods of Tennesseans all across our state,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “And our students and teachers, in particular, have faced disruption. Parents are serving as educators at home, and I empathize with the pressure that parents face as they make attempts and efforts and work diligently to make sure that their kids are getting educated while they’re not in the school building.”
Tennessee entered into two major partnerships to address education: one with PBS that provides educational videos for students in first through eighth grade and one with the application ReadyRosie that provides educational resources for children from birth until third grade.
Lee said these partnerships will assist parents and caregivers while schools are not available. He said the department is looking into additional ways to expand education opportunities.
The PBS partnership provides 30 hours of instructional lessons each week for students. They air on PBS stations from 10 a.m. until noon CDT and focus on English and math. The lesson schedules and work packets for students are available on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
The ReadyRosie app provides short videos, simple activities and free resources to promote literacy and math development. At least 3,000 parents have signed on in the state.
“The coronavirus pandemic has been personal for many Tennesseans, and the challenges we are facing as individuals are difficult,” said Penny Schwinn, the commissioner of the Department of Education.
Schwinn said that the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package to address COVID-19 also will help the state with these issues. She said the package includes $30.75 billion in funding for education stabilization funding nationally. Money for this one-time relief will be based on Title I formula percentages, and each state must submit a plan to the federal Department of Education for approval.
The Tennessee Department of Education launched two surveys to receive broad stakeholder feedback. Schwinn said that the department also is seeking feedback by email or phone by close of business Monday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state has 4,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases – including 94 deaths – and 505 total hospitalizations. In the U.S., there are more than 468,000 cases and at least 16,697 have died from COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.