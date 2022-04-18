(The Center Square) — The state of Tennessee is relying on skewed economic impact data while trying to make a case for a publicly-funded new stadium for the Tennessee Titans.
These economic impact reports do not square with what sports economists have shown in studies of publicly funded stadium projects for years.
Metro Nashville and state officials are discussing spending $1 billion of public money on the domed stadium that could cost from $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion.
A two-page list of stadium estimates that The Center Square received from a source last Thursday show that the state is claiming that a neighborhood surrounding the stadium would create $29.5 billion of economic impact over a 30-year period along with more than 19,000 jobs.
That development which will be funded by the Titans ownership is estimated to cost $4 billion for a four million to six million square-foot project with retail, office and residential construction that will be built over a 10- to 15-year period.
The state estimates also claim that Super Bowl LIV in 2020 in Miami had a $571 million economic impact and Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota had a $450 million total economic impact.
Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, has studied the impact of large events such as World Cups and Super Bowls. He said in February — while debunking a Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. impact report for a potential hosting bid for the World Cup — that Super Bowl impact reports often boast large numbers before the event, but the real numbers are closer to $30 million to $130 million of added economic activity.
The claims of the state report, like that of the prior World Cup report, were not independently funded but instead come from those promoting the stadium, team or event.
"Economic impact studies can be tricky, and so such raw numbers without much explanation should not be viewed credibly by anyone," said J.C. Bradbury, an economist from Kennesaw State University in Georgia. "This is especially important given that stadium advocates often commission advocacy reports that miraculously project large economic benefits that economists are never able to find after the fact."
In the report, the state claims that it has paid $91.2 million toward bonds of the current stadium while collecting $124.5 million in sales tax from Titans games from 1997 to 2021.
It estimates that it will collect $85 million from sales tax on 31 months of stadium construction along with $235.6 million from 1% of the sales tax from 10 NFL games and 28 non-NFL events at the stadium over a 30-year period.
The state also is saying it will collect $414.8 million in sales tax from the neighborhood surrounding the stadium over 30 years if the $29.5 billion in economic impact comes to fruition.
"It looks like it is just reporting gross numbers, not net numbers," Bradbury said. "That is tax revenues that come directly from Titans/stadium-related spending without accounting for the fact that much of that spending would have happened elsewhere. This is just reallocated spending."
An additional 1 percentage point hotel tax in Davidson County passed a Tennessee House committee last week. The estimated revenue from the tax increase could generate up to $10 million in additional taxes each year to be used toward what House Speaker Cameron Sexton said would be $700 million from Metro Nashville taxpayers.
Last week, Bradbury explained in a Twitter thread why hotel taxes aren’t just paid by visitors like those touting those taxes claim.
"Assume there is a hotel fee or tax rate (doesn't matter if flat or %) on hotel night stays," Bradbury said. "This requires hotel owners to remit that amount of tax revenue for each hotel night. Even though that amount may be listed on the bill, the total cost isn't just passed along to the guest.
"The tax effectively raises the price to the guest. Some guests will simply just pay it, but the higher price deters marginal guests. Some guests may stay fewer nights (arrive early in the morning or leave in the evening), decide to stay with friends, or double-up on rooms, etc."
Bradbury also explained that hotel prices are compared for thousands of rooms by those who organize conventions and weigh that price into whether a convention will go to a city such as Nashville.
"Less revenue coming into the hotel means less profits and fewer workers and less purchasing of local goods and services for guests," Bradbury explained. "Revenue is also lost to marginal visitors who chose other locations when city choice isn't that important: This loss generates no tax revenue.
"On top of this, most revenue generated by a hotel tax isn't drawn by a sports venue. Stadiums don't host that many events, and most people in attendance are locals who don't stay in hotels. Most of the visitor revenue is being paid by guests who aren't there for the event."
There is $500 million in state funding proposed in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget amendment and Titans’ ownership is expected to contribute $700 million, according to Sexton.
The state proposal involves the state issuing $500 million in bonds with $55 million in annual recurring payments for the state.
The state report also includes a stadium cost/benefit analysis sheet that now estimates the bonds to have a 4% debt service that will ultimately cost the state $710 million over 20 years.
The hotel tax would be similar to state sales tax funds, which the Tennessee conceded in a bill last year.
"Even if the money was 100% paid by out-of-towners, why spend it on a stadium instead of teachers and roads or tax cuts?" Matheson tweeted after the Titans report.
The state sales tax concession included 100% of the sales tax from tickets and sales at a stadium along with 50% of the sales tax from a planned development on the 130 acres surrounding a potential new stadium.
A fiscal note on that bill estimated that it would send $10 million annually to a special state account for the Davidson County Sports Authority.
The cost/benefit analysis, however, estimates that tax revenue from the mixed-use campus would be $414.8 million over 30 years, or $13.8 million annually.