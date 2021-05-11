(The Center Square) – JC Ford Company will invest $30 million to locate new manufacturing operations in Columbia by renovating two existing buildings, Tennessee officials said.
The investment is expected to create 210 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years. JC Ford manufactures high-speed corn tortilla production equipment and tortilla chip production lines.
“JC Ford has been very impressed with the strong support that we have received from the local and regional communities to expand our operations to Columbia, Tennessee,” JC Ford President Scott Ruhe said in a statement. “We look forward to working with this high growth region and attracting the very best talent from the area’s strong manufacturing workforce. We are committed to accelerating our business over the next few years, providing high quality jobs to the region, and investing in the community.”
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said it has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Maury County over the past five years. Those projects, the department said, have created more than 5,300 job commitments and $5.3 billion in capital investment.
Advanced Correctional Healthcare: The largest county jail health care provider in the U.S. will invest $2.5 million to relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Franklin. The relocation and investment is expected to create 58 jobs in Williamson County. ACH operates health care teams and customized programs in county jails, juvenile detention centers, mental health units, work release centers and drug rehabilitation centers.
Robinson Manufacturing: The clothing manufacturing and distribution company will invest $15 million to expand operations in Dayton. The investment is expected to create 91 jobs in Rhea County. The company manufactures, decorates, warehouses and distributes apparel.
Lending Solutions Inc.: The lending center services and consulting programs provider for financial institutions will invest $2 million to open a training center in Knoxville. The investment is expected to create 265 jobs in Knox County.