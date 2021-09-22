(The Center Square) – Porcelain floor and wall tile manufacturer Florim USA will invest about $35 million to expand in Clarksville, company and Tennessee officials said Wednesday.
The investment is expected to create more than 30 jobs in Montgomery County.
“For over a decade, Florim USA has invested in state-of-the-art production processes, enabling technologies, workforce cleanliness and safety, and environmental responsibility," Florim USA President Antonio Albanese said. "We’ve seen the great success and tremendous opportunity that has been created from our continued partnership with the state of Tennessee.”
Florim's expansion includes a new administration building and showroom, along with the addition of technologically advanced manufacturing machinery.
The Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development said it has supported 11 economic development projects in Montgomery County over the past five years, resulting in more than 3,100 job commitments and about $815 million in capital investment.
Shinhung Global USA: The logistics company will invest $10 million to expand in Clarksville. The investment is expected to create 83 jobs in Montgomery County. The expansion will bring a new distribution facility to Shinhung Global USA's only U.S. operation.
Kelvion: The global heat exchanger manufacturer will invest $3.8 million to expand in Knoxville. The investment is expected to create 74 jobs in Knox County. This expansion will increase production of heat exchangers for the refrigeration and data center industries.
USAntibiotics: The pharmaceutical production company will invest $16 million to establish manufacturing and research and development operations in Bristol. The investment is expected to create 63 jobs in Sullivan County. USAntibiotics manufactures, tests, packages and distributes prescription antibiotics.