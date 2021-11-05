(The Center Square) – Cast iron cookware manufacturer Lodge Manufacturing Company will invest $56 million in Tennessee to expand in South Pittsburg, state officials said.
The investment is expected to create 239 jobs. Lodge, which has operated in South Pittsburg for 125 years, will reconfigure its existing facility and add additional manufacturing equipment to enhance production capabilities.
“The Lodge business has thrived because of its commitment to quality, innovation, people and community,” Lodge President and CEO Mike Otterman said in a statement. "These four pillars make Lodge a special place to work, and we are proud to call South Pittsburg, Tennessee home. Consumers in the U.S. and around the world are spending more time cooking and cooking in cast iron makes everything taste better. We are blessed with strong demand for our brand and are excited to continue to invest in our future.”
Steam Logistics: The third-party logistics company will invest $6.8 million to expand in Chattanooga. The investment is expected to create 400 jobs.
“We are proud to be a Tennessee business and to call Chattanooga our home,” Steam Logistics CEO Jason Provonsha said in a statement. “We have seen the dramatic growth of our industry in this city, and we look forward to continuing to do our part to drive it forward and to create excellent employment opportunities for the people of this region.”
Steam provides integrated logistics solutions across international, drayage and domestic transportation modes.
Faurecia: The automotive components manufacturer will invest $18 million to expand in Spring Hill. The investment is expected to create 171 jobs and increase the size of Faurecia's facility by nearly 100,000 square feet.
IMC Companies: The marine drayage company will invest $23 million to expand its headquarters and relocate from Memphis to Collierville. The investment is expected to create 158 jobs.
Virnig Manufacturing: The skid steer attachments manufacturer will invest $11.6 million to establish operations in Pikeville. The investment is expected to create 74 jobs.
SP-Teri: The figure skates manufacturer will invest $435,000 to relocate its headquarters and operations from Nashville to McEwen. The investment and relocation is expected to create 35 jobs. SP-Teri chose to relocate after a tornado destroyed its facility in 2020.