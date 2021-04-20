(The Center Square) – Company Distilling will invest $20.2 million to establish facilities in Townsend and Alcoa for bourbon-whiskey manufacturing, tasting rooms and outdoor activities, Tennessee officials announced.
The investment will create 60 jobs in Blount County.
"Having a distillery and operations located in Alcoa and Townsend offers outstanding options for our residents and visitors," Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said in a statement. "A thank you also goes to Gov. Bill Lee, [Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development] Commissioner Bob Rolfe and our county and city commissioners for tirelessly working together to bring these types of enterprises to our area."
Company Distilling's Townsend location, scheduled to open this year, will include a 4,000-square-foot tasting room. The second location is scheduled to open next year in Alcoa and will serve as the primary distillery and location for the spirit’s main manufacturing.
"It’s this collaboration between friends seeking to produce a spirit worth gathering over that sparked the Company Distilling name," Company Distilling President Kris Tatum said. "Not only will the whiskey be best when enjoyed among good company, but the distillery’s property provides ample opportunities for gathering and outdoor fun."
Company Distilling is a collaboration of people with experience at distilleries and in spirits. The partners include former Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett; Tatum, who is a former president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild; H. Clark Distillery founder Heath Clark; Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton; and Vee Hollow Bike Trails Project Manager Corey Clayton.
Memphis Contract Packaging: The liquid beauty products manufacturer will invest $48 million to build a new facility and expand operations in Somerville. The investment will create 261 jobs in Fayette County. Memphis Contract Packaging manufactures products such as shampoo, lotions and hand soaps.
LG Electronics: The home appliance manufacturer will invest $20.5 million to expand operations in Clarksville. The investment will create 334 jobs in Montgomery County and add another shift to help meet demand for LG's washing machines.
Colonial Chemical: The surfactant product manufacturer will invest $13.8 million to expand operations in New Hope. The investment will create 44 jobs in Marion County over the next five years. Colonial Chemical is a global supplier of surfactants used in personal care products, household cleaners and various industrial applications.