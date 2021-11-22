(The Center Square) – Global IT consulting company Capgemini will invest $20.1 million in Tennessee to build a new delivery center in Nashville, state and company officials announced.
The investment is expected to create 500 jobs, with the possibility of growth leading to another 500 jobs.
“The establishment of Capgemini’s new delivery center is a major milestone that will help us continue to accelerate our business in the U.S.,” Capgemini CEO of Americas Jim Bailey said in a news release. “The area is rich with diverse talent from nearby colleges and universities, has strong accessibility and provides a ripe opportunity with our current partners and future clients.
The delivery center will focus on Capgemini’s capabilities in enterprise application modernization, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IT solutions, state and company officials said.
“This expansion continues our investment to best serve our clients in key markets at every stage of their digital transformation journey,” Bailey said.
Capgemini is based in France and has a presence in 50 countries.
“In recent years, Middle Tennessee has far outpaced national technology job growth rates and is expected to continue on this trajectory for years to come,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “This region is attracting technology workers from around the country and training a skilled workforce right here in Tennessee. I welcome Capgemini to Tennessee as they create hundreds of new jobs in Nashville.”
