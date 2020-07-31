(The Center Square) – In the first 12 days of early voting, turnout among Tennessee Democrats is 58 percent higher than in 2016. Republican turnout for early voting is 5 percent higher than four years ago, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
Overall, early voting turnout is about 15 percent higher than in 2016, with nearly half a million Tennesseans having cast ballots early so far.
Loudon, Lawrence, and Lewis counties saw the highest turnout growth, all more than tripling overall early turnout so far.
Turnout among democratic primary voters has been particularly high in counties surrounding Nashville. Davidson County, where Nashville is located, has seen nearly three times as many early Democrat voters as in 2016. Rutherford County turnout for the Democratic primary doubled since the same period in 2016. Nearby Wilson and Sumner counties have seen three times as many voters in the Democratic primary. Williamson County turnout is nearly four times higher.
Early voting in Tennessee’s Aug. 6 primary election will continue through August 1.