(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is standing by his decision to temporarily ban surgical abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic despite an emergency motion filed by abortion rights advocates to block the executive order.
Lee signed an executive order to ban all nonessential medical procedures to free resources for the state’s COVID-19 response. Surgical abortion procedures are included as nonessential procedures. Women still have access to the abortion pill, which is medication that will induce an abortion up to 11 weeks into a pregnancy.
“Gov. Lee's executive order seeks to preserve life-saving PPE and limit close contact procedures that are unsafe during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Gillum Ferguson, the governor’s interim press secretary, said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood's lawsuit is an unfortunate distraction as we work to ensure our health care community has access to critical supplies during the fight against COVID-19.”
Planned Parenthood, along with the ACLU of Tennessee and other abortion rights advocates, have sued the state, claiming this restriction violates a woman’s legal right to abortion, based on precedent set in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. U.S. Supreme Court precedent considers abortion a constitutional right required to protect a woman’s privacy.
The lawsuit also argues requiring women to travel out of state for an abortion or requiring them to carry the child to term would increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, increase person-to-person contact and undermine the goal to preserve medical resources.
“While we must all do our part to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19, the actions our state government takes must be driven by science and public health, not politics,” Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 crisis cannot be used to prevent women from obtaining abortions. Abortion is time sensitive and essential, and is not an elective procedure. You cannot just press pause on a pregnancy. During this pandemic, women must still have access to a full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion, to protect their health.”
Tennessee Right to Life is supporting the governor’s decision.
“We appreciate and commend Gov. Lee on his prohibition of elective surgical procedures, which include elective surgical abortions, during this health crisis,” Will Brewer, the legal counsel and director of government relations for Tennessee Right to Life, told The Center Square in an email.
“It is important that we preserve the medical equipment needed for these procedures and reallocate it to where it can do the most good for those with life-threatening conditions,” Brewer said. "It’s also important to limit exposure to elective patients, which when it comes to abortion, more than a third of women (36 percent) seeking abortions in Tennessee are in the age group most susceptible to the virus. The number is likely higher in metro areas."
Brewer said Lee's order is a common-place protection put in place by a pro-life governor in a pro-life state.
"When you consider the lives being taken by COVID-19, it seems like our moral duty to save lives wherever we can, and we can do that by prohibiting elective abortions across this state,” Brewer said.
Other states have imposed similar restrictions on surgical abortions, which also have prompted lawsuits.
As of Thursday afternoon, Tennessee had 6,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 141 deaths, and 691 total hospitalizations, according to the state Department of Health. The U.S. has more than 673,000 confirmed cases and at least 34,384 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.