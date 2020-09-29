(The Center Square) – The Davidson County Election Commission voted Tuesday to hire a second attorney to ask a judge whether a referendum to repeal Nashville’s 34 percent property tax is required to go to the public.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to retain the Bradley law firm in Nashville and attorney Junaid Odubeko to assist former state Supreme Court Justice William Koch, whom the commission voted Friday to hire as legal representation, without considering any other candidate.
The commission did so Friday after voting, 3-2, to ask a judge to decide whether the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act should go to voters in a special citywide election in December.
A citizen-led effort called 4 Good Government delivered more than 20,000 voter petition signatures to the Metro Government clerk’s office last month to repeal the property tax increase. Proponents of the referendum say more than 26,000 Nashville voters have signed the petition.
Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said by seeking declaratory judgement, the commission could save taxpayers money.
“From my perspective, we're just in the business of putting on elections,” Roberts said. “But we want to make sure before we spend $800,000 (on a special election), we had … everything in good form. The worst thing would be to go through an election, spend $800,000 and then a court says, ‘Oh, you shouldn't have done that. You're gonna have to do that again.’
"That would be a real expense for the taxpayers.”
The commission has not said what compensation it will provide for its attorneys. Asked after the meeting whether there is a limit on legal fees for the proceedings, commission Chairperson Emily Reynolds said there was not.
“To make sure the commission is getting this right, it seemed in the best interest of everyone to take a longer term view, if you will, on this, and seek counsel,” Reynolds said.
The commission is working on a tight timeline to get a ruling from a judge before the new deadline of a Dec. 15 election. Commissioners discussed Friday the lengthy preparation required for absentee voting, early voting and mailing and returning ballots from out-of-town voters. By moving the special election date from Dec. 5, as outlined in the petition, to Dec. 15, the commission bought 10 more days for legal proceedings.
The commission will meet again at 3 p.m. Oct. 6.