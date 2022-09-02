(The Center Square) — Tennessee women are expected to live until age 77 while men in the state live until 70.7, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, Tennessee ranks 46th in the country in life expectancy at 73.8.
With a difference of 6.3 years in male and female life expectancy, Tennessee ranked tied for fifth among the 50 states and District of Columbia.
The states with the lowest overall life expectancy were grouped in a similar region with Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas at the lowest end of the list while Hawaii, Washington, Minnesota, California and Massachusetts had the longest life expectancies.
Many states saw a drop in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, with New York’s lowering by 3.0 years and Tennessee’s dropping 1.8 years.