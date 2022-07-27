(The Center Square) — Starting Friday, Tennessee will begin its annual sales tax holiday for school supplies, clothing and computers that will run through midnight Sunday.
On Monday, a month-long grocery sales tax holiday will begin. The break on the state's 4% tax on food and food ingredients will cost the state $82 million with an estimated $49 million in grocery taxes that won't be collected and the $31 million the state will send to local governments to cover their portion of taxes that won't be collected.
"During this time of record inflation and high prices, we're proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans," said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities."
The clothing tax holiday this weekend applies to individual items that cost $100 or less with the same $100 stipulation applied to school and art supplies. Personal use computers, laptops and tablets that cost less than $1,500 also are tax free this weekend.
The grocery tax holiday was touted as a break for Tennessee residents in the budget by Republicans in the General Assembly and Lee, but not all agree that it is good policy.
"They are a gimmick and do not provide any long-term value to taxpayers," said Tori Venable, Tennessee State Director of Americans for Prosperity. "With the billions that have been over-collected to balloon our state surplus lawmakers should be looking to cut taxes on Tennesseans permanently.
"They should start with repealing the Privilege Tax — in a state that has constitutionally banned the income tax it is appalling that anyone should have to pay for the 'privilege' of working in their chosen profession. After repealing any remaining unjust or unconstitutional taxes, they should look to permanently reduce the sales tax on food."
Tennessee has collected $4.3 billion more than budgeted through the first 11 months of the fiscal year. The state has collected $173.9 million more than estimated in privilege taxes for the fiscal year.
This year, the state's budget spent $9.7 million in funding to cut the professional privilege tax for physicians in both osteopathic and medical disciplines.
The Tax Foundation agrees with Venable, saying that the holidays "do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases; the evidence (including a 2017 study by Federal Reserve researchers) shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases. Some retailers raise prices during the holiday, reducing consumer savings."