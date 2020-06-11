(The Center Square) – A bill that would criminalize issuing ticket quotas for police officers passed the Tennessee House on Wednesday and is heading back to the Senate.
The legislation, Senate Bill 2458, would impose a Class B misdemeanor on any public official or employee who requires or suggests a ticket quota for police officers. A person found guilty of the offense would be subject to a fine of up to $500. Issuing quotas already is illegal under state law, but the General Assembly has yet to enact any criminal penalties for violating the law.
Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, said on the House floor the legislation does not prevent police from enforcing the law and issuing tickets, but prevents the imposition of quotas. Doggett, who sponsored the House version of this bill, said he still encourages law enforcement officers to do their jobs.
The legislation received unanimous support from the chamber, 91-0, and members of both parties spoke positively of it.
“We’re in no way tying the hands of our law enforcement officers that do a great job enforcing the laws that we put on the books and holding people accountable daily when they violate our laws,” Rep. Brandon Ogles, R-Franklin, said.
Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, said quotas have led to a lot of police engaging in stop and frisk, especially with African Americans. He said the legislation will limit unnecessary contact between the two.
A version of this bill unanimously passed the Senate in March. The House’s amended version delays the effective date until Oct. 1. Both chambers have been delaying the effective date of bills because of delays in legislative proceedings caused by COVID-19.