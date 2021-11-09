(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee still is contemplating action on the seven bills sent to him after approval during the Tennessee Legislature’s most-recent special session.
The largest of the bills was an omnibus bill regarding COVID-19-mitigation measures that was debated and adjusted late into the night Oct. 29 after criticism from the Ford Motor Company and other large businesses in the state about a rule that would have banned mask mandates at private businesses.
Instead, the final 21-page bill said government entities cannot force private businesses to institute a mask mandate or COVID-19 vaccination mandate, and private businesses cannot take action against an employee for not receiving the vaccine and cannot compel an employee or visitor to show proof of vaccination.
Lee extended Friday his previous COVID-19 state of emergency and his school mask opt-out executive order, which has lost in federal court in Shelby, Knox and Williamson counties. Judges have issued temporary bans, claiming the executive order did not protect the rights and safety of disabled students.
“I am placing a two-week extension on the current state of emergency as we continue analyzing impacts of recent legislation [and] how it affects certain provisions,” Lee tweeted.
Other legislation from the special session that was sent to Lee on Nov. 2 includes Senate Bill 9007, which provides for funding related to any bill passed in the special session.
Senate Bill 9008, which allows the attorney general to petition for a district attorney replacement in cases where a local district attorney refuses to prosecute all instances of any offense. During discussion of the bill, Metro Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk was mentioned after he made public comments stating he wouldn’t prosecute charges of simple possession of marijuana.
House Bill 9072 allows local parties to choose to have school board elections be partisan.
House Bill 9073 was uncontested and changes the amount of collateral needed at banks to secure public deposits.
House Bill 9075 decreases the amount of time the governor’s emergency executive orders are valid from 60 days to 45 days.
House Bill 9076 allows the governor to issue orders and directives regarding county health departments during a pandemic. It also allows county mayors the authority to issue health and safety orders for county residents related to public health.
The governor signed both bills from the Ford Blue Oval City special session Nov. 3, allowing the state to expend $884 million to bring Ford’s $6.5 billion electric truck project to 3,600 acres of the Memphis Regional Megasite and creating an authority to oversee the project.
Lee recently named Clay Bright, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, to be chief executive officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.
Bright spent 36 years with Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest construction firms, before joining Lee’s administration.
“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” Lee said. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”