(The Center Square) – A bill to provide limited COVID-19-related liability protections for Tennessee businesses, schools, health care providers and nonprofits passed committees Tuesday in the House and Senate.
A special House COVID Related Liability Committee was appointed Monday to consider the legislation drafted in collaboration by legislative leadership and Gov. Bill Lee’s office. The 25-member special House committee passed the bill, House Bill 8001, by voice vote after less than a half-hour of discussion.
“If you’re a business right now and you’re not taking every necessary step to protect your employees and customers, this bill will not protect you,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, who sponsored the bill in the House. “If you’ve done everything you’re supposed to ... this bill gives you a little more protection.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the Senate version of the bill, Senate Bill 8002, in a 7-2 vote.
Senate Judiciary also discussed, but ultimately defeated, a bill that would provide a rebuttable presumption of gross negligence in certain circumstances when a plaintiff was exposed to or contracted the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 liability protection bill would provide immunity from COVID-19-related lawsuits to businesses, schools, health care providers, nonprofits, and others who take necessary steps to comply with public health orders in good faith. It would not protect entities found to commit gross negligence or willful misconduct.