(The Center Square) – Tennessee will be required to provide all eligible voters with absentee ballots for the 2020 primary and general election because of COVID-19 health concerns, a court ruled.
The state can appeal the decision.
Tennessee law allows absentee voting only if a person’s situation meets certain standards. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia already allow no-excuse absentee voting.
“This is a major victory for voting rights,” Dale Ho, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Voting Rights Project, said in a statement. “This ruling eliminates the excuse requirement for the 2020 elections, meaning Tennesseans will not have to risk their health in order to vote.”
The court ruling also requires the state to provide guidance to local elections officials for issuing ballots to all voters for the Aug. 6 primary. The state also will be required to conduct a public information campaign to inform voter they can vote absentee without needing any reason.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III criticized the ruling and said the court did not consider the safety measures the state is taking to address health concerns or the unnecessary risk of voter confusion, potential voter fraud and election disruption that no-excuse absentee voting could cause.
“It is yet another court decision replacing legislation passed by the people’s elected officials with its own judgment, largely ignoring the practicalities of implementing such a decision, and doing so in the midst of a pandemic and budget crisis,” Slatery said.
Earlier this week, House Democrats sought to introduce an amendment to legislation that would have established no-excuse absentee voting for this election year, but Republicans blocked the effort, citing voter fraud risks.