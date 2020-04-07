(The Center Square) – A joint motion filed in Davidson County Chancery Court seeks to block the implementation of a new Tennessee school-voucher program until courts rule on whether the program is constitutional.
The motion was filed Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Education Law Center and the law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. It argues the court should block the program from proceeding because they believe the court likely will strike down the program.
Two lawsuits against the Tennessee Department of Education claim the program is unconstitutional. One is from the aforementioned group representing 11 parents, and the other is from the city of Nashville and Shelby County.
The Education Savings Account (ESA) program allows qualifying parents to apply for public money to send their child to a pre-approved private school. A student must be attending a low-performing public school and the parents must have low income to qualify. The state is accepting applications until April 29, and the program is set to go into effect this summer.
Because all of the low-performing schools that qualify are located in Nashville and Shelby County, the two governments have sued the Tennessee Department of Education, claiming they are being unconstitutionally targeted. The ACLU filed its similarly argued lawsuit shortly thereafter.
The lawsuits claim the program violates the Tennessee constitution’s home-rule provision that prevents the state from passing laws that target specific localities if those localities have formally declared home rule, which these two have.
The lawsuits also argue the program does not give students equal opportunity.
Two free-market groups have joined the Tennessee Department of Education to defend the program in court: the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee. Their lawyers argue the program is constitutional because it intends to target low-performing schools and not the localities. They also argue the public-school system is not the only way to provide equal opportunity to students.
The ESA program generally has support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats, and it became a point of tension most recently during debates about the fiscal year 2021 budget proposal.
To make way for COVID-19 expenses and extra rainy day funding, Republican changes to the proposal lowered salary increases for teachers and removed millions of dollars in funding for student mental health, literacy improvement and improvements for low-performing schools. Democrats said $41 million for the ESA program also should have been gutted. Republicans kept the program’s launch intact.
The program also came under controversy, even from some Republicans, when the Department of Education signed onto a multiyear contract with a company to manage the program that guarantees $2.5 million and contains a possible $6.3 million extension.
Gov. Bill Lee’s administration has defended the program, saying that it will provide more choice to parents.