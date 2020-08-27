(The Center Square) – The number of Tennesseans continuing to receive unemployment was lower last week than it has been since early April, data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
In the week ending Aug. 22, 191,204 Tennesseans certified for weekly unemployment payments, the lowest number since the week ending April 4. The milestone broke an 18-week stretch of 200,000 or more continued claims.
Continued claims remain more than 10 times higher than the number certified in the second week of March, when COVID-19 first hit Tennessee.
The number of Tennesseans filing initial claims for unemployment also continued to drop last week, with nearly 3,000 fewer initial claims filed than the previous week.
A total of 202,202 Tennesseans filed initial claims or continued certification with the department.