Tennessee remained in a state of emergency Wednesday as recovery and cleanup efforts continued after Tuesday's early morning tornadoes.
The death toll stands at 24, with Putnam county being the hardest hit, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Eighteen people – 13 adults and five children – were killed in Putnam County, and 21 people are still missing.
For a while Tuesday, the death toll was reported at 25, but that was an error – the result of an additional Putnam County death being attributed to the storms when it wasn't.
About 40,000 remain without power, predominantly in Davidson County, according to TEMA.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one EF-3 tornado hit the Nashville metro area. Storm surveys will continue Wednesday to confirm additional tornadoes.
TEMA said there are no damage totals to report since several counties remain engaged in debris removal, response and life-safety operations.
A crisis clean-up hotline has been established for people in need of help with muck-out, debris removal and home clean up. That number is 1-800-451-1954. All services are free, but TEMA warns service is not guaranteed because of the expected overwhelming need.