(The Center Square) – No citations have been issued nine days after Nashville Mayor John Cooper's order to wear face masks in public went into effect.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Hugh Adkins, bureau director of the Metro Public Health Department, said the department is in conversations with the Metro Police Department on implementing the new rule.
“We are working with Metro Nashville Police Department,” Adkins said. “They began handing out information to their officers during their morning roll call, and they have information that they’re providing to individuals that they see who are in violation of that order, and they will continue to do that.”
Officers have distributed printed advisories to those they encounter who are not in compliance with the Metro Health Department’s mask advisory. Metro Police spokeswoman Kristin Mumford told The Center Square the department is discussing enforcement options.
An enforcement decision is expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, officers have been instructed to educate and warn citizens concerning the requirement until further notice.