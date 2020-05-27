(The Center Square) – Tennessee lawmakers should be able to pass redistricting legislation in time for the state’s 2022 elections despite a delay in census data, but local governments are on a tighter deadline for local redistricting.
The deadline for responding to the census was July 31, but it was extended to Oct. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census Bureau initially planned to provide congressional apportionment data to the states to use in redistricting by April 1, 2021, but that has been pushed that back to July 31, 2021.
“The 2010 census resulted in [statewide] redistricting legislation which passed the Tennessee Senate in January 2012, so it can surely be done early in that election year,” Darlene Schlicher, the press secretary for Senate Republicans, told The Center Square. “With the filing deadline for primaries coming generally around the first of April, the Legislature should be able to meet it in time for the 2022 elections.”
However, the census data delay will be a bigger issue for local governments, John Dunn, the director of communications for the Comptroller of the Treasury, told The Center Square. Although he said it’s too early to say whether there will be any delays, county governments could run into an issue.
“The only effect would be timeline crunch placed on local governments,” Dunn said. “Based off Tennessee Code ..., county governments in Tennessee are required to redistrict by Jan. 1, 2022. At present time, we have been told by (the) Census (Bureau) that the data will be delivered no later than July 31, 2021. In the past, Tennessee has typically received our data no later than April 1. Therefore, every month delayed results in less time for local governments to complete local redistricting.”
Dunn said Tennessee local governments are well-positioned because the Comptroller of the Treasury and Tennessee's County Technical Assistance Service helps them with the process. Although it is dependent on census data, he said the office is preparing to move quickly when it receives the data.
If there are delays in redistricting, Dunn said candidates would have to run within current district boundaries.
Dunn encouraged people to fill out their census questionnaire.
“Be counted,” Dunn said. “If you have not already, please take a few minutes and complete your 2020 census questionnaire. This information is critical in many ways for our state, counties and cities.”