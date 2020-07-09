(The Center Square) – After years of controversy, Tennessee State Capitol Commission members voted Thursday to remove a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol and place it in the Tennessee State Museum.
The vote was 9-2, with both opposing votes coming from representatives of the Legislature. The issue now moves to the Tennessee Historical Commission for consideration.
The controversial Forrest bust has stood on the second floor of the state Capitol for 40 years, placed high in an alcove directly between the House and Senate chambers. Capitol Commission Chairman Butch Eley made the motion to move the bust, which was seconded by Commissioner Howard Gentry.
“Today, I’m here to vote not to turn our backs on history. Indeed, we must never forget this part of history. We must learn from it to make sure we do not relive it,” Eley said after making the motion.
“By taking this action today, this body will be placing the bust in a museum where we and those who come after us will be able to hear that full story,” Eley added. “I am hopeful that from our action today, we will provide new opportunities and new conversations for building relationships that have been damaged, and for living out the real meaning of the words in our founding documents that ‘all men are created equal.’ ”
The commission’s vote came one day after Gov. Bill Lee, for the first time, called for the bust to be removed from its revered place in the Capitol and placed in the Tennessee State Museum, where it can be viewed with appropriate historical context.
“Symbols matter. Proclamations and statues are not just snapshots of our history, they are a window into what we value,” Lee said Wednesday at a news conference. “Forrest represents pain, suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans, and that pain is very real for many of our fellow Tennesseans as they walk the halls of our statehouse and evaluate how he could be one of the just nine busts elevated to a place of honor and reverence.”
Forrest was a slave trader, a general in the Confederate army and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Forrest was the commanding officer at the 1864 Battle of Fort Pillow in Henning, where more than 200 union soldiers, mostly African American, were killed after attempting to surrender.
Four Democratic state legislators spoke at the meeting in support of the removal of the Forrest bust: Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville; Rep. Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville; Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville; and Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis. Several times throughout remarks by legislators, protesters at the entrance of the Tennessee Tower could be heard from inside the conference room where the meeting was held.
“Tears come to my eyes every time I get off that elevator and look at the Forrest bust,” said Gilmore, recalling the Fort Pillow massacre. “I can hear the wails and the cries of over 200 surrendered soldiers; soldiers that had surrendered and were still slaughtered at his command. I can hear the mothers and the crying children and feel the fear as the KKK terrorized them and burned their homes for no other reason than they were Black.”
Hardaway said a vote to keep the bust is not a vote to preserve Tennessee heritage but a vote for white supremacy.
“If you honor and revere him, and you embrace what he stands for, his values are your values, you cannot separate them,” Hardaway said. “Your heritage was horrific for me if your heritage embraced the Confederacy. Your heritage is responsible for my parents, my grandparents, my great-grandparents enduring the lasting effects of slavery.”
Arguing in favor of keeping the bust, Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, argued removing the bust would not solve issues of racial division and the Forrest bust would be “only the beginning” of historical revision.
“Nathan Bedford Forrest is honored in the place in the Capitol because he was a great military general. After the war, he did a lot to help the freed slaves,” said Hensley, recalling the service of three of his great-grandfathers in the Confederate army. “It’s right that we keep the bust there so that people do see both sides of the story. People are able to judge historical figures by the times that they lived. Times were different 150 years ago – 200 years ago. We can’t hold these historical figures to what we believe today.”
Both commissioners representing legislative bodies voted no after noting they privately had polled the members of the chambers they represent and would vote according to their wishes. Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said 19 Senate members did not support removal of the bust, and 14 members supported removal.
The State Capitol Commission is a 12-member body made up of Constitutional officers, department commissioners, legislators and private citizens from all three grand divisions of the state. The commission has the authority, along with the Tennessee Historical Commission, to authorize the removal of the Forrest bust. The Capitol Commission last considered a motion to remove the bust in 2017.