(The Center Square) – Some of the 28,000 businesses eligible for relief payments through the Tennessee Business Relief Program began receiving notices of eligibility this week, and payments will begin to be made next week to businesses confirmed to be eligible.
“The Tennessee Business Relief Program is just the first major distribution of federal CARES (Act) funds allotted to Tennessee,” said Gillum Ferguson, press secretary for Gov. Bill Lee. “Our Financial Stimulus Accountability Group is actively looking at additional supports to provide Tennessee businesses in the near future.”
The program, which Lee launched in early June, is designed to help reimburse small businesses for costs incurred during mandatory COVID-19 closures. Eligible businesses include museums, zoos, amusement parks, beauty shops, nail salons, spas, gyms and fitness centers, bars and restaurants, theaters and performing arts centers, and hotels. A full listing of eligible businesses is on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website.
Businesses do not have to submit applications for a Business Relief payment. The Department of Revenue is sending eligible businesses notifications of eligibility by email or letter. Businesses will be prompted to complete a certification form to verify eligibility. When the department has that a business is eligible, a relief payment will be made. Payments will begin to be issued in the next few days.
New businesses that opened within the past year are included in the program, but the department has not announced how it will measure annual gross sales and reduction of sales for such businesses.
Relief payment amounts are calculated based on annual gross sales of the businesses. Payouts will range from $2,500 for businesses grossing less than $100,000 annually to $30,000 for businesses with $5 million to $10 million annual gross sales.