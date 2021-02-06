(The Center Square) – Based on a ranking consisting of 11 measurements, including income levels, crime rates and commute times, Brentwood is the most desirable Tennessee suburb in which to live, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis published in January.

Brentwood, which is part of the Nashville-Davidson metropolitan area, has a homeownership rate of 90.8% and an average commute time of 25.5 minutes. Its median household income came in at $160,597.

The analysis indicated that interest in suburban living has risen during the coronavirus pandemic, since suburban properties tend to provide residents who are spending more time at home with more living space. 

Many of the suburban communities in the ranking also rank among the best overall places in the United States in which to live, according to 24/7 Wall St.

---

Best Suburbs to Live in, State by State

StateCity / CommunityPopulationMedian Household IncomeHomeownership RateAverage Commute Time (in Minutes)Metropolitan Area
AlabamaHoover84,480$84,04269.1%23.9Birmingham
AlaskaPalmer6,978$60,35062.0%29.7Anchorage
ArizonaParadise Valley14,215$204,14593.5%22.4Phoenix
ArkansasCave Springs3,881$114,28693.6%18.8Fayetteville
CaliforniaAtherton7,185Over $250,00093.6%23.0San Francisco
ColoradoCherry Hills Village6,600Over $250,00095.2%19.7Denver
ConnecticutDarien21,759$210,51185.3%36.4Bridgeport
DelawareMiddletown21,250$89,35479.4%36.9Philadelphia
FloridaParkland30,471$146,09484.2%29.9Miami
GeorgiaMilton38,171$125,09673.3%28.7Atlanta
HawaiiMaunawili2,023$135,00090.9%28.6Urban Honolulu
IdahoMeridian97,008$68,13176.7%22.1Boise City
IllinoisWinnetka12,481$220,57789.0%36.6Chicago
IndianaSt. John16,839$105,19897.5%36.9Chicago
IowaClive17,195$101,61679.8%17.9Des Moines
KansasLeawood34,570$149,73690.5%21.3Kansas City
KentuckyEdgewood8,723$99,18387.4%22.0Cincinnati
LouisianaYoungsville12,753$86,63785.0%30.3Lafayette
MaineHampden3,889$87,75084.4%17.2Bangor
MarylandMount Airy9,395$117,34191.6%40.5Baltimore
MassachusettsDover2,533$212,57493.6%31.2Boston
MichiganHuntington Woods6,340$130,41797.6%23.1Detroit
MinnesotaMedina6,191$144,10793.8%28.0Minneapolis
MississippiMadison25,522$106,84993.2%22.4Jackson
MissouriLadue8,586$192,50097.5%17.6St. Louis
MontanaLaurel6,849$50,54168.7%20.9Billings
NebraskaPapillion20,466$80,85367.4%19.9Omaha
NevadaBoulder City15,680$60,87069.2%24.3Las Vegas
New HampshireGoffstown3,000$83,48076.4%33.0Manchester
New JerseyRumson6,805$177,85791.9%45.2New York
New MexicoCorrales8,544$79,30389.7%25.3Albuquerque
New YorkScarsdale17,805Over $250,00090.6%42.8New York
North CarolinaDavidson12,666$128,25579.7%26.7Charlotte
North DakotaWest Fargo34,419$81,05167.8%16.6Fargo
OhioPepper Pike6,242$193,88998.8%22.1Cleveland
OklahomaPIedmont7,424$97,73394.9%29.2Oklahoma City
OregonWest Linn26,511$104,06178.9%28.3Portland
PennsylvaniaSwarthmore6,304$109,64877.8%24.0Philadelphia
Rhode IslandTiverton7,757$68,85071.9%25.7Providence
South CarolinaTega Cay9,954$123,56493.1%32.1Charlotte
South DakotaBrandon9,867$84,07573.3%19.9Sioux Falls
TennesseeBrentwood41,987$160,59790.8%25.5Nashville-Davidson
TexasWest University Place15,619Over $250,00089.4%20.7Houston
UtahMapleton9,509$109,35694.3%23.9Provo
VermontSouth Burlington18,975$71,01759.8%16.4Burlington
VirginiaVienna16,488$155,49084.1%28.6Washington, D.C.
WashingtonSammamish64,049$165,31885.8%33.2Seattle
West VirginiaCharles Town5,885$72,32963.0%38.9Washington, D.C.
WisconsinElm Grove6,172$115,97293.4%23.2Milwaukee
WyomingRanchettes6,097$95,25091.3%18.1Cheyenne

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags