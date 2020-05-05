(The Center Square) – Businesses that provide small group recreation will be able to reopen in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties starting Friday, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday.
Businesses that fall into this category include bowling alleys and miniature golf course. The state will issue guidance for these businesses and others Wednesday to provide recommendations on how to maintain social distancing and proper sanitization when reopening.
Most businesses in these counties already have reopened. Six counties that have their own health departments are operating on their own schedule, but five of them already have reopened to some degree. Nashville/Davidson County is the only locality that hasn’t begun to reopen. Mayor John Cooper and his team developed a phase-in plan, but have not announced a start date for phase one.
Tennessee has 13,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,356 recoveries, according to the Department of Health’s most-recent numbers. The state reports 226 deaths, 1,156 total hospitalizations and 218,796 tests conducted.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 71,532 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.23 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.