(The Center Square) – A Tennessee House subcommittee advanced two pieces of legislation that would block Gov. Bill Lee from accepting refugee settlements without approval from the Legislature.
After President Donald Trump signed an executive order that requires states and local governments to formally consent to refugee settlements to receive refugees, Lee sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that authorized such settlements.
Lee’s decision drew criticism from some fellow Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who want legislative approval of any potential settlements.
House Bill 1929, sponsored by Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville, would require any settlement plan be approved by the state Legislature via a joint resolution. Gant said Thursday during the House State Committee's Departments & Agencies Subcommittee hearing the refugee program puts a financial burden on the state that must get legislative approval.
Tennessee lawmakers filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the program because it previously required states to accept refugees without first asking their consent. Gant said any acceptance of refugees without legislative approval also would be unconstitutional because it imposes costs on the state without the Legislature’s consent.
“This involuntary cost shifting to the state creates an unconstitutional bypass of the Tennessee General Assembly’s exclusive power to appropriate public money and is the reason Tennessee initiated a refugee resettlement lawsuit in 2017,” Gant said. “That lawsuit is still ongoing and will likely require additional action in months ahead.”
Gant said the state should be compassionate, but that it needs to ensure it can take on the costs without forgoing funds needed for Tennesseans.
Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, introduced a similar bill that would remove the governor’s authority on refugee settlements, but goes further. His legislation, House Bill 1578, would require specific refugee settlement plans to be approved by a two-thirds vote from the county’s governing body and a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Griffey said refugee settlements have an indirect cost on the state for general expenses, such as law enforcement, education and health care. He said the Legislature and the local governing boards need oversight over these programs.
Both of the bills received opposition from Democrats.
“I can’t support your bill today,” Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville, said of Gant’s bill. “I just feel that we ... as a country need to welcome these people, and I think this is not a welcoming resolution.”
Both bills have been sent to the House State Committee for consideration.