(The Center Square) – The Tennessee House State Committee has advanced legislation that would prohibit Gov. Bill Lee from approving refugee settlements without legislative approval.
One bill, House Bill 1929, would require the General Assembly to vote on accepting refugee settlements. Another, House Bill 1578, would go a step further and require county governments and the General Assembly to approve plans by a two-thirds vote.
The bills were introduced after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that requires state and local governments to consent to refugee settlements in writing if they are to receive any.
Lee sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that authorized the settlements in Tennessee, but he did not request a vote from the General Assembly beforehand. His decision to sidestep the Legislature drew criticism from fellow Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.
Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville, who is sponsoring HB 1929, told committee members refugee resettlement programs put an indirect cost on the state because refugees receive a Social Security number and can apply for benefits, such as TennCare. Because the allocation of money requires the consent of the Legislature, he said, the governor should not be able to make this decision unilaterally.
“This bill is premised on the fact that the federal government has admitted that it has shifted federal resettlement costs to the state shortly after passage of the Refugee Act of 1980,” Gant said. “This involuntary cost shifting to the state creates an unconstitutional bypass of the Tennessee General Assembly’s exclusive power to appropriate public money.”
Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, who is sponsoring HB 1578, told the committee the state and local governments both take on costs, and the voting bodies in both governments should have a say.
“We live in a representative government and we have elected leaders, and if it’s issues that are going to impact your local community, I think the local community ought to have the ability to have a say so in the decisions that impact their communities,” Griffey said.
Both bills received opposition from Democrats because it put additional barriers on refugee acceptance into the state.
Speaking to Gant’s bill, Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, asked whether there are data on how much money refugees pay into the system because the conversation often focuses only on what is spent. He said it’s likely a lot of refugees have settled here, are engaging in work and help make Tennessee a great state.
Gant said he’s not aware of such numbers, but he would welcome them into the conversation. However, he said this legislation doesn’t prevent the state from accepting refugees, but puts the authority into the hands of the Legislature.
Both bills advanced past the House State Committee on Thursday and have been referred to the House Calendar and Rules Committee.