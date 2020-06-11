(The Center Square) – Legislation that would protect businesses, schools, nonprofits and other entities from being sued if a person gets COVID-19 in their establishments, except for extreme circumstances, passed the Tennessee Senate on Thursday.
Senate Bill 2381 would require a person demonstrate with clear and convincing evidence he or she got COVID-19 because an entity was grossly negligent or engaged in willful misconduct and the entity did not substantially comply with any public health guidance. The bill would grant immunity to an entity if these standards are not met.
Any entity not following public health guidance still would be protected under current tort law but would not receive these special protections.
Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, the bill’s sponsor, said on the Senate floor the bill is meant to provide protection for businesses so they have confidence in reopening. He said the bill would help Tennessee’s economic recovery and would incentivize businesses to adopt federal and state health guidance.
Bell said he consulted tort lawyers to ensure the language was specific and it could not apply broadly to other health claims or other situations.
Speaking in favor of the bill, Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, said it’s very difficult to prove how a person got COVID-19 and this legislation will help give Tennessee businesses the confidence to reopen so people can get back to work.
Although the legislation passed unanimously, 26-0, some Democrats raised concern. Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, cautioned people already have to meet a high bar and many of her constituents already have trouble coming up with the money to go to court.
“This bill is setting a bar too high for access to the courtrooms,” Kyle said.
The House is taking up a similar bill. House Bill 2623, sponsored by Rep. Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, is scheduled to be heard during Monday’s House session.