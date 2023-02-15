(The Center Square) – There is already a court settlement but legislation to lower the age for concealed carry permits in Tennessee to age 18 took its first step.
House Bill 1158 passed the House last year and Tuesday was introduced to the House Civil Justice Subcommittee without a vote.
Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, explained a settlement between the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and the Firearms Policy Coalition should be approved by a judge as soon as this week.
The settlement states the current law, restricting those ages 18 to 20, was a violation of the Second Amendment and 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution as it restricted use solely based on age.
The FPC will also receive attorneys’ fees of $47,250 in the settlement.
“My intention is for this to apply to adults 18 and up and not change hunting sports for minors,” Todd said.
A companion bill sponsored by Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, Senate Bill 1498, has been sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Last week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton told media members the Legislature would attempt to pass a bill to match the attorney general settlement.