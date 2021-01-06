(The Center Square) – One of Tennessee’s most influential advocacy groups will advocate for an innovation-focused agenda during the upcoming legislative session.
Beacon Impact, the advocacy partner of the Beacon Center of Tennessee, will prioritize reform of Tennessee’s certificate of need laws and passage of an amendment adding Tennessee’s right to work laws to the state constitution.
"We want Tennessee to be the state where the next Uber, Doordash, or self-driving car is invented, but we also want it to be a place where any Tennessean with a good idea can start a business without an overreaching government,” Beacon Impact CEO Justin Owen said in a statement.
An amendment to add Tennessee’s right-to-work protections to the Tennessee Constitution will be a priority for Beacon Impact. The amendment passed the Tennessee Legislature for the first time last June, and Sen. Brian Kelsey filed the legislation for a required second passage in November.
As hospital capacity remains in the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beacon Impact will advocate repeal of Tennessee’s certificate of need requirements. Currently, 20 different services require a certificate of need issued by the state, with the state effectively rationing hospital bed capacity in the long term.
Beacon’s advocacy work also will prioritize cutting regulatory red tape in order to fast-track new business innovation, particularly regulations rolled back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are very excited about our 2021 innovation agenda that will not only make it easier for native Tennesseans to start businesses out of their garage, but will also attract successful innovators like Elon Musk to the Volunteer State," Owen said.