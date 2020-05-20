(The Center Square) – The Institute for Justice announced it will ask the Tennessee Supreme Court to allow the Education Savings Account program to continue and take jurisdiction over the case after an appeals court blocked the Tennessee Department of Education from processing school-voucher applications for the program.
A Chancery Court has ruled the ESA program, which seeks to allow qualifying low-income parents whose children attend low-performing schools to use public money to send children to a pre-approved private schools, unconstitutional and ordered the state to stop processing applications.
The state, in conjunction with the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee, appealed this ruling and asked the Tennessee Court of Appeals to let the state process applications while it awaits a ruling.
The appeals court has not decided on the constitutionality of the program, but it has rejected the state’s request to process applications.
Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Tim Keller told The Center Square on Wednesday the defendants will ask the Tennessee Supreme Court to take jurisdiction over the case and allow the state to continue processing applications while awaiting their ruling. The Institute for Justice is a nonprofit public interest law firm.
“This program is a lifeline for many families trapped in failing public schools,” Keller said. “It is, therefore, critical that the state be permitted to continue implementing the program this year. That is why, today, the Institute for Justice will ask the Tennessee Supreme Court to assume jurisdiction of this case, stay the Chancery Court’s injunction, and decide the case on an expedited basis.”
Because all of Tennessee's low-performing schools are located in Davidson County/City of Nashville and Shelby County, these localities sued the state, alleging they were being unconstitutionally targeted in violation of the home rule amendment. The amendment lets localities formally declare home rule, which means the state cannot target them through legislation that doesn’t apply statewide; both localities have made this declaration.
The state argues the legislation does not single out these localities and only references low-performing schools. The state also argues the Department of Education should be allowed to continue processing voucher applications because, if the program is ruled constitutional, the state likely will be unable to have everything ready by the start of the next school year.
The program has ample support from Republicans, who see it as expanding competition and options for parents, but opposition from Democrats, who argue public money should be used only for public schools. The program became a subject of contention when its funding was included in the post-COVID-19 budget that limited prospective funding for other education initiatives, such as teacher raises, because of an expected loss of revenue.