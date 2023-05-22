(The Center Square) – Clarksville, Murfreesboro and Nashville are the three fastest-growing cities in Tennessee, according to new data released by the United States Census Bureau.
The numbers tracked city population changes between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
Clarksville increased by 6,062 residents while Murfreesboro added 5,723 and Nashville added 5,488 during that timeframe. Lebanon added 3,144, Chattanooga added 2,923, Knoxville added 2,291, Columbia added 2,232, Mount Juliet added 1,759, Spring Hill added 1,678 and Gallatin added 1,410 to round out the top 10 population increases.
Percentage-wise, Lebanon increased by 7.7% from 41,022 to 44,166.
Memphis, meanwhile, saw a 4,926 decrease to rank it 29th overall in the United States in population decrease.
The Tennessee Data Center pointed out that Nashville’s increase came a year after it had the country’s 12th-largest decrease for a city with more than 50,000 residents.
“It’s difficult to square those figures when the same estimates release shows that Nashville-Davidson County added over 28,000 housing units in the past two years,” the Data Center wrote. “That level of new residential construction was the 11th largest among all U.S. counties. It’s possible that smaller household sizes and higher household formation rates may be chewing up new supply as it is developed.
In 2022, Tennessee saw the largest domestic migration in its history.