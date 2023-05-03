(The Center Square) – A report from NewsChannel5 in Nashville shows an intern was paid at least $8,841 to help her move after she was allegedly sexually harassed by former state Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City.
Campbell resigned within hours of a report from the television station on how Campbell had been found to have violated the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy by a secret ethics subcommittee that then needed to report the findings to House Speaker Cameron Sexton.
Channel 5 obtained receipts for $5,411.76 for a 22-day stay at TownePlace Suites near the Tennessee Capitol that included $42 parking per day.
The station also reported the intern received $935 in cash to cover $850 lost to a rental deposit and $85 for prorated rent at Capitol Towers, where both the intern and Campbell had apartments.
The state also paid $2,495 to Two Men and a Truck to move the intern’s furniture home to another part of the state, according to the report.
The ethics committee finding was weeks before the report emerged and Campbell resigned.
“Republicans have no problem secretly paying almost $9,000…including a questionable $1,000 in cold, hard cash…to protect a victim from sexual harassment,” Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said in a statement. “And at the same time that Cameron Sexton is doing this, he’s calling the Tennessee Three’s 5-minute protest an insurrection and expelling two of them.
“It’s estimated that taxpayers now will have to pay almost $570,000 for special elections to fill the three seats. So we all end up paying big bucks for their corrupt behavior and pettiness.”
The House Democratic Caucus called for more accountability in the wake of the report on why taxpayer funds were used to pay after the sexual harassment finding.
“Questions still requiring answers are: Who authorized these expenditures? Why were they not disclosed earlier? Were appropriate steps taken to protect the victim from further harm? Would earlier public disclosure of the conduct have better protected the victim and/or other women from exposure to a known threat to their safety?,” the caucus said in a statement. “Tennesseans deserve a full explanation of this latest abuse of power."