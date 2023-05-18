(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s corporate aviation fuel tax cap will soon go down to $1 million, which would have an additional $10.6 million impact on the state’s Transportation Equity Fund, after Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill to lower the cap.
The bill is part of a drop in the aviation fuel tax over years. Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, said FedEx paid $45 million in annual aviation fuel tax when the cap was first installed and will be down to $1 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The current $5 million annual cap per company will cost the state $2.6 million in taxes when it drops to $3 million and then $10.6 million annually when the cap drops to $1 million.
The decreased taxes led to Lee putting $83.2 million in this year’s budget for the state’s airports with $26.3 million in funding coming from the equity fund. That’s up from $50 million of state funding in the 2021-22 budget.