(The Center Square) – A Springfield furniture salesman will need to pay $255,601 in restitution to the state of Tennessee as part of a plea deal after pleading guilting to a charge of theft regarding falsified sales tax records.
Bruce M. Head, a former Springfield alderman, was charged with filing false sales tax returns with the state between December 2014 and August 2017 for Steward Williams company, where he is president.
Along with restitution, Head is facing five years of probation. He was previously indicted in February on charges of theft, money laundering, tax evasion and sales tax fraud. He was facing up to 25 years in state penitentiary.
“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Tennessee Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in a statement. "This plea underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."
The charges came in cooperation with District Attorney Robert J. Nash’s office in Montgomery and Robertson counties.