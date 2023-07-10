(The Center Square) – Former Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Roy Herron died on Sunday at the age of 69 more than a week after a jet ski accident on Kentucky Lake.
Herron was reportedly transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to WSMV-TV.
“Roy Herron was a dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear,” said Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis. “Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families.”
Herron, from Dresden, was a member of Tennessee’s House and Senate from 1986 to 2012 before becoming party chair. He was in the Senate, representing District 24, for his final 16 years in the Legislature.
“Roy loved his family and loved representing his neighbors in West Tennessee,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper said. “He always considered it an honor to be their voice in Nashville. He was also a God-fearing man who wrote books advising on how Christians can also serve in politics.”