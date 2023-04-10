(The Center Square) – A three-judge panel in Tennessee Chancery Court has blocked a law that would have required Metro Nashville’s Council to be reduced from 40 to 20 members.
The panel ruled Nashville would likely prevail in its argument related to the Local Legislation Clause, stating the law was local in effect but did not provide Metro Nashville with the right to approve the measure.
The three-judge panel said moving forward with the law while the case is ongoing would cause Metro Nashville irreparable harm and the balance of harm weighed in favor of the injunction because “there is a compelling public interest in preserving the integrity of the Metro election process that is already underway.”
The state of Tennessee would have to appeal the ruling to the Tennessee Supreme Court and the court would then have to agree to hear the case in order for the law to proceed.
“For today, we have a victory,” Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz said at Monday’s Special Meeting of the Metro Nashville Council. “We are back to an election with 40 members of this council on Aug. 3.”
The council reduction bill had passed the Legislature on March 9 and was signed by Gov. Bill Lee immediately that day.