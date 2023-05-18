(The Center Square) – Two brothers were indicted in Hamblen County after alleged theft of public funds from the Witt Utility District in Morristown, Tennessee.
Utility District Manager Benjamin Harris is charged with the theft of property over $10,000, theft of property $1,000 or less and official misconduct while District Water Treatment Operator Joseph Harris is charged with official misconduct.
An investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found Benjamin Harris allegedly misappropriated at least $12,000 of district funds when he paid a contractor to put a new roof and gutter on district buildings that included public funds paying the contractor to also put a new roof and gutter on his personal residence.
Witt Utility District provides water service to about 2,200 customers in Hamblen and Jefferson counties.
Benjamin Harris was also found to have received questionable overtime payments totaling at least $67,392 for about 1,664 hours between January 2022 and August 2022.
“Investigators found timecard documentation for other employees; however, they found no documentation or authorization supporting Benjamin Harris’ time worked or claimed overtime compensation,” the report said. “For the period in question, Benjamin Harris was paid an average of 18.65 total daily hours worked (5-day work week) and 52 overtime hours per week, including one week he was paid for 73 hours of overtime.”
The investigation also found a portion of concrete bought by the district was delivered to a board commissioners’ farm, a district Bobcat bought for $79,655 delivered to a private Knoxville business and used there and Benjamin Harris’ personal vehicle was found with the hood up and a tire removed on district property during normal working hours.
“Our investigators have noted numerous deficiencies within this utility district that require corrective action,” said Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The board failed in its fiduciary responsibility to ensure the best use of funds for projects and failed to provide