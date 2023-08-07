(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provided both federal and state grants but didn’t monitor how those funds were ultimately used, a new audit report shows.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office had four finding in the agency’s audit, which covered July 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2022.
That audit showed the agency didn’t following the state’s grant monitoring guidelines, it didn’t appropriately deposit E-Store advertising revenues, it hasn’t established clear rules or a partnership agreement separating the agency and foundation and it did not comply with state policies on information systems security policies.
“The executive director and other members of TWRA’s executive management should take prompt action to initiate grantee monitoring to ensure grantees comply with grant contract terms, follow applicable state and federal laws and regulations and achieve the intended purpose of these programs,” the audit recommended.
The audit found E-Store advertising revenue that was supposed to be deposited in the Wildlife Resources Fund was sent to the agency’s primary bank account and then staff from the agency and foundation could use it for goods outside of the state procurement law.
The audit also found the partnership agreement between the agency and foundation wasn’t clear and lacked transparency on how the two worked together.
The Comptroller’s Office also had one legislative recommendation.
“The General Assembly may wish to consider amending statutory language to clarify its intent for Wetland Acquisition Fund expenditures and to provide citizens and the agency with a clear understanding of the purpose of the recordation tax funds that are allocated to the agency,” the audit said.